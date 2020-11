Turkey appoints former deputy PM Elvan as finance minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey appointed former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan as its treasury and finance minister, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak resigned from his post.

Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, a day after Erdogan appointed former finance minister Naci Agbal as the central bank chief, replacing Murat Uysal.

Elvan is a former development minister, as well as deputy prime minister under Erdogan’s ruling AK Party.