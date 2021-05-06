Turkey sees more than 5% economic growth in 2021, minister says

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s finance minister said on Thursday gross domestic product (GDP) will grow at a more than 5 percent rate this year, helped along by export growth of between 16% to 20% after a pandemic-hit 2020.

In a televised interview on CNN Turk, Lutfi Elvan repeated the economy would log double digit GDP growth in the second quarter. Defense and auto exports will help balance the large current account deficit, he added.

A Reuters poll from April 6-13 forecast 4.8% economic growth in 2021, and 14.9% in the second quarter due to a so-called base effect after a pandemic-hit 2020. The economy expanded 1.8% last year.