Turkey's new finance minister says will implement market-friendly changes

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s new finance minister promised on Tuesday to implement market-friendly changes and improve the investment environment for international and domestic entrepreneurs, while using all tools to tackle inflation.

President Tayyip Erdogan appointed former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan as finance minister overnight, replacing his son-in-law Berat Albayrak who resigned on Sunday in a move that surprised many in the ruling AK Party.

In his first remarks since he was sworn in, Elvan said strengthening institutions was important, and fiscal discipline would be maintained through realistic risk management.

“The period ahead will be a period of recovery where the impacts of the pandemic decrease and new opportunities are formed,” Elvan said.

“In this framework, while strengthening macroeconomic stability, we will focus on a market-friendly transformation programme that includes micro reforms.”

He said that foreseeability in legislation, especially tax regulations, will be increased.

Elvan faces the challenge of managing an economy that is recovering from coronavirus fallout and grappling with double digit inflation, as well as a slump in the lira to record lows.

He is regarded as a capable technocrat and served in various ministerial posts in previous governments run by Erdogan.

Elvan added that the main aim of economic policy is to increase growth and employment.

“We will increase our domestic production capacity by ensuring that the production process is transformed into a structure that is geared towards exports, that is innovative and has a decreased dependence on imports,” Elvan added.

Erdogan said earlier on Tuesday that Turkey is in a “historic struggle” against those seeking to shackle it with high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates.