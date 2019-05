ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Turkey will announce a new loan package, with three state lenders, to support manufacturing and exporting sectors around May-June, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday.

Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Albayrak said the borrowing package will include long-term, low-cost loans to support sectors which will reduce Turkey’s import dependency and increase production capacity. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Toby Chopra)