Turkey bases economic roadmap on financial and price stability, finmin says - Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Ankara’s economic roadmap would be based on macroeconomic, financial and price stability, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

Elvan also said committed to take decisive steps to make the country more attractive for investors, according to Anadolu. Elvan added that necessary steps for economic reforms would be taken.

Elvan took office last week following the resignation of President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak.