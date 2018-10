ANKARA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to support the real sector and swiftly take coordinated steps in every area, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Albayrak also said Turkey had overcome recent attacks on its economy with less-than-expected damaged, after the lira plunged more than 40 percent this year and inflation surged to nearly 25 percent last month. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)