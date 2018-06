Concerns over Turkish monetary policy addressed in London meetings - deputy PM

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - International concerns about Turkey’s monetary policy were largely addressed during meetings with investors in London last week, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Sunday.

“That is very clear. Hence, fund inflows have started,” Simsek said in an interview broadcast on Kanal7 television.

The central bank hiked interest rates by 300 basis points to 16.50 percent in an emergency meeting last month to prop up Turkey’s plummeting lira currency.