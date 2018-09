ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkey will tackle its current account deficit through stronger domestic production and growth built on exports, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Albayrak said that Turkey would announce its medium-term programme, a three-year business plan, on Sept. 20, according to broadcaster A Haber. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Andrew Heavens)