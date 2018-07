ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s top priority is to bring down interest rates and the double-digit inflation, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, after consumer prices hit a 14-year high a day earlier.

In a televised interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency, Yildirim said Turkey will use a build-operate-transfer method in projects and foreign funding due to budget constraints. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay)