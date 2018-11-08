Turkey to take decisive steps against inflation, FinMin says

ANKARA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkey will take decisive steps in the rest of the year to stem inflation, Finance Minister said on Thursday, after it reached its highest level in 15 years last month, above 25 percent.

Albayrak made the comments during a speech in the northwestern province of Bursa. He said economic activity in Turkey is showing significant improvement and that the current account would surprise at year-end.