September 20, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Albayrak says inflation to peak in October, enter downward trend by year-end

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s inflation will peak in October, but enter a downward trend by the end of the year, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday, hours after unveiling a new medium-term programme.

Speaking at an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Albayrak also said fluctuations and speculative moves in the economy had damaged balance sheets, causing an indirect impact on the country’s banking sector.

Earlier, Turkey sharply cut its growth forecasts for this year and the next in its medium-term programme, setting inflation forecasts at 20.8 percent this year and 15.9 percent in 2019. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams)

