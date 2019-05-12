Turkish finance minister hopes to emerge from currency crisis with two quarters of contraction

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy will hopefully overcome the impacts of a currency crisis last year with just two quarters of contraction, Turkey’s Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Sunday.

Speaking to broadcaster CNNTurk, Albayrak also said Turkish inflation and employment will go towards a “better place” till the end of 2019.

The Turkish economy contracted 3.0 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018, after a currency crisis knocked some 30 percent off the value of the lira last year. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun)