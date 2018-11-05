Turkish inflation to follow positive trend for rest of year, FinMin says

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation will follow a much more positive trend in the rest of the year, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday, adding that the worst is over for Turkey regarding inflation.

Albayrak made the comments to private broadcaster A Haber on Monday, hours after data showed that annual inflation topped 25 percent in October. He also said clothing and food prices will continue to fall in the next two months, bringing down inflation significantly. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)