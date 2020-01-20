Financials
January 20, 2020 / 8:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's negative real rates affect cenbank credibility -Moody's

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s newly negative real interest rates will likely harm the central bank’s credibility, risk hitting investor confidence and amount to a credit negative for banks’ funding, ratings agency Moody’s said on Monday.

The central bank cut its policy rate by 75 basis points to 11.25% last week, which Moody’s said brought real yields into negative territory given inflation stood at 11.84% in December.

Moody’s added that a recovery in Turkey’s real estate sector is credit positive for banks as it will reduce problems loans and loan-loss provisions, while increasing lending volumes. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

