Turkey's NPLs fall to 4.14% as of end-August - banking watchdog

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog said on Tuesday that the non-performing loans ratio in the country’s banking sector stood at 4.14% as of end-Aug, down from 4.25% a month earlier.

The loans in the sector totalled 3.48 trillion lira ($445 billion) at end-August, increasing 37% year-on-year, data from the BDDK showed. Net profits of the sector stood at 42.9 billion lira in the first eight months of the year, up by almost a third when compared to last year.

($1 = 7.8212 liras)