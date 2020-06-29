Financials
June 29, 2020 / 11:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's NPLs fall to 4.54% as of end-May -banking watchdog

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking watchdog said on Monday that the non-performing loan ratio in the country’s banking sector stood at 4.54% as of end-May, down from 4.64% a month earlier.

S&P Global Ratings said last week that NPLs in Turkey were expected to reach 11%-12% by 2021, while problematic loans, which include NPLs and restructured loans, will pass to more than 20% of loans.

The loans in the sector totalled 3.16 trillion lira ($461.14 billion) at end-May, increasing 24% year-on-year, data from the BDDK showed, while deposits stood at 2.97 trillion lira in the same period. ($1 = 6.8526 liras) (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen)

