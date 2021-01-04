Turkish manufacturing activity expands slightly in December - PMI

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s manufacturing sector recovery continued in December, albeit at a slightly gentler pace, a survey showed on Monday, amid restrictions aimed at slowing the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

The headline index reading fell to 50.8 in December, its lowest level since May, from 51.4 a month earlier, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit showing, staying above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

A surge in infections caused a slowdown in output and new orders in December, the panel said, but firms continued to expand employment and increased purchasing activity.

Manufacturers experienced difficulties securing raw materials, with suppliers’ delivery times lengthening, the panel said, contributing to a sharp rise in input costs.

Currency weakness also played a role in the rise in input costs and output prices, the panel said.

“The Turkish manufacturing sector ended 2020 facing twin headwinds. First, the COVID-19 pandemic which has blighted so much of the year led output and new orders to soften. Second, severe supply-chain disruption hampered the ability of firms to secure the materials they need and added to already sharply rising cost burdens,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.

“Despite these challenges, firms were keen to expand capacity, taking on extra staff and purchasing more inputs. This suggests that manufacturers will be ready as and when the aforementioned constraints on operations ease.”