Turkish manufacturing activity grows in November - PMI

FILE PHOTO: Natron Hayat, a paper factory, one of Turkey's biggest investments in Bosnia is seen in Maglaj, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, 2018. Picture taken May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The recovery in Turkey’s manufacturing sector continued in September at a softer pace, a survey showed on Tuesday, amid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

The headline PMI fell to 51.4 in November, its lowest level since May, from 53.9 a month earlier, according to survey data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit, remaining above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Output and new orders eased, the panel said, although firms continued to hire more staff in response to the strong rebound in workloads seen in recent months.

The surge in COVID-19 cases impacted customer demand and production processes negatively, the panel said, while weakness in the Turkish lira caused further increases in both input costs and output prices.

The pandemic had an increasingly severe effect on supply chains in November, with lead times lengthening to the third-largest extent in the survey’s history. This contributed to a drop in stocks of purchases, as did a slight scaling-back of purchasing activity in response to reduced output requirements

“A resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic acted to take the wind out of the Turkish manufacturing sector’s sails in November, with demand suffering,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.

“The sector has shown before that it can rebound quickly from disruption caused by the pandemic, and firms were confident enough in the outlook to maintain job creation during the month.”