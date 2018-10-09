FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 9, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Turkey's private sector agrees to 10 percent price cut for goods, Albayrak says

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government has agreed with the private sector for an across-the-board 10 percent discount in goods, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at taming inflation that surged to nearly 25 percent last month.

Albayrak said the discount would be reflected in all the goods that make up Turkey’s inflation basket, adding that there would not be any more price increases in electricity and natural gas until year-end. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.