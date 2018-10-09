Turkey's private sector agrees to 10 percent price cut for goods, Albayrak says

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government has agreed with the private sector for an across-the-board 10 percent discount in goods, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at taming inflation that surged to nearly 25 percent last month.

Albayrak said the discount would be reflected in all the goods that make up Turkey’s inflation basket, adding that there would not be any more price increases in electricity and natural gas until year-end. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)