Turkey sees slight growth this year despite pandemic

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey expects its economy to grow 0.3% this year as it recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, but warned of a 1.5% contraction in the worst case scenario.

Turkey’s economy contracted 9.9% in the second quarter as a lockdown brought activity to a near standstill, its worst year-over-year performance in a decade, but has since begun to recover.

In his presentation on the government’s new medium-term programme, Albayrak said that GDP growth will slow in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, but will accelerate to 5.8% in 2021.

Gold imports and losses in tourism income due to the coronavirus lockdown prevented a current account surplus in 2020, but Turkey aimed to improve its current account balance and provide sustainable growth, he said.

It will continue with normalisation steps in the coming weeks and support financial stability.

His presentation had little immediate impact on the lira TRYTOM=D3, which hit a fresh record low of 7.8550 against the dollar on Tuesday on concerns about the Caucasus conflict.

Last week Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly hiked interest rates by 200 basis points to 10.25%, tightening policy for the first time in two years to stabilize the lira and address inflation.

The medium-term programme showed annual inflation was expected to be 10.5% in 2020, before falling to 8% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2023.