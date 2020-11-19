Analyst View: Turkey central bank delivers expected bumper rate hike

LONDON (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank ramped up its policy rate by 475 basis points to 15% on Thursday with the new governor Naci Agbal meeting lofty expectations.

Below are analysts’ comments on the decision.

CRISTIAN MAGGIO, HEAD OF EMERGING MARKETS STRATEGY, TD SECURITIES, LONDON

“It is a positive but the devil is in the detail. For one thing, the central bank said all the funding that is being provided will be reverted to the repo rate that - in the last few months - has been completely deprived of any real policy transformation power. So this is important, but has some drawbacks, because now the weighted average cost of CBRT funding will be the level of the repo rate and given the repo rate is increased to 15% and the weighted average cost of funding is raised to 14.8%, it means the effective amount of tightening the delivered is no more than 20 basis points.”

ERIK MEYERSSON, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HANDELSBANKEN, STOCKHOLM

“They should have raised another 100 basis points to 16%. Our indicators are suggesting that inflation will increase in coming months, especially in November. It could go up to 13% or maybe even more. What happens then is that the backward looking real rates, even though they have raised to somewhere around 3% now, could come down again.”

“In the statement, they said this is temporary, so I think they didn’t put this into their rate. If there was ever a good time to exceed expectations, it would have been now. They are basically assuming is that they lira will remain stay stable from now on. That could be true but given history, it is a strong assumption.”

“This was low-hanging fruit, going to 15% and shifting all funding to the repo rate. This was a no-brainer.”

SIMON HARVEY, FX MARKET ANALYST, MONEX EUROPE, LONDON

“The decision not only brought real rates back into positive territory, but increased the credibility of the monetary framework by reinstating transparency - the latter wasn’t widely expected.”

“The currency is now doing much of the CBRT’s dirty work in controlling the inflationary channel as domestic inflationary pressures were already beginning to normalise, suggesting this hiking cycle will reach a lower terminal rate compared to 2018 and will be front-loaded.”

“While President Erdogan is on board with higher interest rates in the interim, in order to control inflation and strengthen the lira, the questions remain whether the institutional barriers remain. As these questions remain, the CBRT will need to continue hiking rates, albeit at a slower pace than today’s and that seen in 2018, in order to buy back credibility from the market.”

NIKOLAY MARKOV, SENIOR ECONOMIST, PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT, GENEVA

“The CBRT did not deliver more in terms of rate hike than the market expected as the CBRT is worried by the negative impact it would exert on the already fragile domestic demand as lending rates would go up significantly.

“The CBRT’s signal to markets is also very positive given its strong emphasis on its price stability mandate that becomes paramount. Therefore, the MPC will not hesitate to hike rates further if needed.”

“Overall, today’s decision and new policy commitment should be sufficient to stabilize the lira and the external imbalances in the coming weeks, thus preventing a balance of payments crisis for the time being.”

TIMOTHY ASH, SENIOR EM SOVEREIGN STRATEGIST, BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LONDON

“Agbal delivers, excellent start to his tenure as CBRT (governor). This was absolutely the right and logical decision.”

“The lira lives to fight another day - there is even a chance here of foreign portfolio guys putting money back in and a reversal of dollarisation. Turks will jump on a trend if the lira rallies from here.”

EHSAN KHOMAN, HEAD OF MENA RESEARCH AND STRATEGY, MUFG BANK, DUBAI

“This was the platform for Turkey, under its new central bank governor Agbal, to wow markets by restoring predictability to monetary policy – and they delivered. We take comfort with today’s return to orthodox monetary policies.”

“A core risk going forward is that despite today’s credible return to conventional monetary policy, the central bank may misconceive that its new messaging will be sufficient to lure back entrenched investors. President Erdogan has continuously reiterated his theory that high rates cause higher inflation, which may signal that the green light surrounding the policy space given may be a temporary honeymoon period, with today’s credible action proving short-lived.”

“Turkey has now a real chance to reinstate itself as an emerging markets darling.”

JASON TUVEY, SENIOR EMERGING MARKETS ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, LONDON

“The decision by Turkey’s central bank to hike its benchmark one-week repo rate by 475 basis points, to 15.00%, appears to have done enough to convince investors that there really is a positive shift in economic policymaking underway. The rally in the lira probably has a bit further to run over the coming moths.”

“The accompanying statement confirmed that – rather than shift funding to commercial banks through its various lending facilities as it has done since mid-July – the CBRT will provide liquidity solely through its one-week repo facility. The result is that, with the average cost of funding standing at 14.80% as of yesterday, today’s decision amounts to an effective monetary tightening of 20 basis points.”

“With Turkey teetering on the edge of a full-blown balance of payments crisis, the CBRT did not disappoint.”

PIOTR MATYS, SENIOR EMERGING MARKETS FX STRATEGIST, RABOBANK, LONDON

“This meeting wasn’t only about raising interest rate but impressing the market. The way to impress markets is by exceeding expectations. This may have been a missed opportunity because even a symbolically larger rate hike of let’s say 500-525 basis points would have been far more efficient in its impact on the market. It is definitely a move in the right direction but a bigger rate hike would have even a larger impact on the market.

“I still think the currency should perform relatively well in the 12 month horizon. The lira is the one of the highest yielding EM currencies so that makes it attractive.

“This is definitely an important step in restoring the central bank’s credibility. The overall message in the official statement is encouraging. The central bank also simplified monetary policy. Basically, you can tick all the boxes in terms of market expectations. It’s a shame that they didn’t go for an even bolder rate hike.”

DENNIS SHEN, DIRECTOR OF SOVEREIGN AND PUBLIC SECTOR, SCOPE RATINGS, BERLIN

“The move is made more credible by the announcement of a provision of all central bank funds via the main repo window with the repo rate being the ‘only’ indicator of monetary policy. This concludes for the moment a period of backdoor rate increases by alternative tools used to avoid the president’s attention. Backdoor rate hikes had failed to assuage markets and contributed to the firing of Uysal.

“Another factor supporting investor confidence is that the central bank has avoided a risk of underdelivery given the significant rally in the lira ahead of the meeting. Instead, this announcement implicitly signals that newly installed Governor Ağbal holds enough confidence with the president to restore a more market-friendly policy, at least near term, and refocus the central bank’s efforts on fighting inflation.”

ROGER KELLY, LEAD REGIONAL ECONOMIST AT THE EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT, ISTANBUL

“By increasing policy rates and pledging to provide all funding at the weekly repo rate going forward, the central bank has taken a important first step towards re-establishing credibility and demonstrating a more orthodox approach to policy. It will be vital that this momentum is maintained.”

JON HARRISON, MANAGING DIRECTOR, EMERGING MARKETS MACRO STRATEGY AT TS LOMBARD, LONDON

“Since the shake-up of the economic team last week it had been widely expected that the CBRT would raise interest rates today, particularly given that bank funding rates had continued to push higher.

“It remains to be seen whether this marks a return to a more orthodox monetary policy or is simply a tactical necessity in order to stabilise the currency.”