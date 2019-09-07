Erdogan says expects Turkish interest rates to fall

ISTANBUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he expects interest rates to fall further, five days before the Central Bank monetary policy board is due to meet.

“The Monetary Policy Board meets on Thursday. I believe interest rates will fall further. As interest rates fall, inflation will downgrade too, you will see,” Erdogan said in a speech in the northwestern city of Eskisehir.

At its last meeting in August, the board slashed its key interest rate by 425 basis points to 19.75%. (Reporting by Irem Koca; writing by Dominic Evans; editing by Jason Neely)