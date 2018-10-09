FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Turkish banks to lower high interest rates on loans - Albayrak

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector will offer a 10 percent discount on loans with high interest rates, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, as he announced a government programme designed to tame high inflation.

Albayrak said the government was taking measures to lower vegetable and fruit prices and said it wanted Turks to shop with firms that are taking part in a 10 percent discount in prices being introduced under the programme. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

