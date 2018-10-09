Turkey's fight against inflation not for government alone - Albayrak

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s fight against inflation and price stability cannot be conducted by the government alone and all economic actors need to support it, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday.

Rebalancing in the Turkish economy had begun and volatility in the lira had been left behind, Albayrak said as he presented a programme to counter high inflation which surged to a 15-year high of nearly 25 percent in September.