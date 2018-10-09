FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 9, 2018 / 11:23 AM / in 4 hours

Turkey's fight against inflation not for government alone - Albayrak

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s fight against inflation and price stability cannot be conducted by the government alone and all economic actors need to support it, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday.

Rebalancing in the Turkish economy had begun and volatility in the lira had been left behind, Albayrak said as he presented a programme to counter high inflation which surged to a 15-year high of nearly 25 percent in September.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.