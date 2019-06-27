Turkey revives plan to tap 46 bln lira in central bank's legal reserves - sources

ANKARA, June 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government is reviving plans to transfer the central bank’s 46 billion lira ($8 billion) in legal reserves to its deteriorating budget to shore it up, and is also considering adjusting some tax measures, according to three sources familiar with the plans.

The Treasury ministry’s proposals were expected to be presented to parliament in a few weeks, after which they could be passed into law, the sources said. Reuters reported the Treasury was working on a plan to transfer the legal reserves in May, but it was later shelved.