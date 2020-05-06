UPDATE 1-Turkey's Albayrak says reserves solid, dismisses idea of capital controls -sources

(Adds detail on lira fall, analyst comments, background)

By Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao-Coverley

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak told investors on Wednesday the country’s reserves remained more than adequate and dismissed suggestions that authorities could impose capital controls, according to multiple people on a conference call.

Pressure on Turkey’s lira and financial markets has been building again in recent weeks as the government’s efforts to shore up the currency deplete its foreign exchange reserves.

Albayrak told the call that Turkey has never deviated from free market practices and any future policy measures will abide by this principle, the sources who had listened to the call, which was not open to media, said.

Albayrak also said he was optimistic about sealing a deal for a swap line for FX funding, though he gave few details, the sources added.

“The answers (from Albayrak) were what you would expect from him,” said one of the investors on the call.

“Banks can weather the crisis, they consider non-resident deposits as a stable... and he wouldn’t commit to levels on reserves or the currency.”

The Turkish Treasury was not immediately available to comment.

Despite the message of reassurance the lira was down more than 1.5% shortly after the call, continuing its slide towards the record low of 7.24 per dollar hit during the country’s last major bout of currency turmoil back in August 2018.

The government’s dollar-denominated bonds fell too, extending their steepest falls in over three weeks with some down as much as 1.8 cents, by the time the call had ended.