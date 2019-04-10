Bonds News
April 10, 2019 / 9:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey to prioritise energy, mining, petrochemicals production

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday exports and production will be boosted in the strategic sectors of energy, mining, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, tourism, automotives and information technology.

Announcing a reform package meant to revive an economy in recession, he said the government will take structural measures to counter food inflation and would secure a permanent decline in inflation. Food prices rose as much as 29 percent in February from a year ago.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

