Turkey to prioritise energy, mining, petrochemicals production

ISTANBUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday exports and production will be boosted in the strategic sectors of energy, mining, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, tourism, automotives and information technology.

Announcing a reform package meant to revive an economy in recession, he said the government will take structural measures to counter food inflation and would secure a permanent decline in inflation. Food prices rose as much as 29 percent in February from a year ago.