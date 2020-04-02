Turks' card spending plunged 31% in week to March 27

ISTANBUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Turkish credit and debit card spending fell to 13.5 billion lira ($2.03 billion) in week to March 27, decreasing 31% from a week earlier, Turkish central bank data showed on Thursday.

Card spending for clothing and accessories fell to 370 million lira in week to March 27 from 1.63 billion lira two weeks ago, the data also showed.

Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in Turkey reached 277 on Wednesday while Ankara urges people to stay at home.