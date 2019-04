ISTANBUL, April 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank has raised the lira swap sale limit to 40 percent from 30 percent for transactions that have not matured, broadcaster Bloomberg HT said on Thursday.

The central bank has gradually lifted the swap sale limit from 10 percent in the last two weeks. It uses the Turkish Lira currency swap market to increase the efficiency in forex liquidity management. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)