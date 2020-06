ANKARA, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday that Turkey is in talks with several countries over possible swap agreements and working on increasing the volume of its current swap agreement with China.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Pekcan said Ankara is also conducting talks with South Korea, India, Japan, Malaysia on conducting trade in local currencies. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)