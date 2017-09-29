Turkish economy minister says tax hikes won't boost economy

ANKARA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy minister said on Friday tax increases announced earlier this week would not boost the economy, after the measures announced along with the government’s medium-term plan attracted criticism.

“It would be wrong to say that the tax revenues would have an exhilarating effect on the economy, that’s all I want to say about this,” Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told reporters.

Zeybekci also said there were currently no obstacles for exports to Iraq after the Iraqi Kurdish referendum earlier this week.

He added that work was underway to authorise four companies for export of tomatoes to Russia. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)