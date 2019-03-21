UPDATE 1-Turkey extends tax cuts on goods in face of recession

* Deadlines extended for cars, appliances, furniture

* To support lira, tax also raised on some foreign deposits (Adds consumer confidence, context)

ISTANBUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkey took another step to boost consumption and its lira in the face of recession by extending the deadline for tax cuts on cars and other goods, and raising the withholding tax on some foreign currency deposits, the country’s Official Gazette showed on Thursday.

Ankara had imposed the tax cuts on goods last year to help combat inflation, which hit a 15-year peak in October and has since eased a bit to settle around 20 percent.

Tax cuts on cars, commercial vehicles and home appliances were extended until June 30, while those on furniture, housing and title deed fees will remain in effect until Dec. 31, the gazette showed.

Previously, the tax cuts on all these items were due to end on March 31.

Separately, the withholding tax on foreign currency time deposits of between six months and one year was raised to 20 percent from 16 percent, the gazette showed.

The withholding tax on foreign currency time deposits of more than a year was raised to 18 percent, from 13 percent.

The total forex held by individuals and institutions in Turkey hit a record high last week, signalling sagging confidence in the local lira currency in the wake of last year’s currency crisis.

Consumer confidence stood at 59.4 points in March, official data showed on Thursday, recovering some ground since the index hit a near 10-year low in October.

Foreign currency deposits in Turkey’s banking sector account for more than 50 percent of all deposits, which could put pressure on banks if another shock triggers a withdrawal of forex deposits.

Ankara also set the withholding tax on interest from bonds issued abroad by legally obligated institution at 7 percent for bonds with a maturity of up to one year, 3 percent for a maturity between one and three years and zero percent with a maturity of more than three years, according to the gazette.

Last year’s crisis saw the lira lose nearly 30 percent against the dollar, prompting an economic contraction in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ece Toksabay and Jonathan Spicer)