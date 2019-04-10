Turkey to reduce tax exemptions, lower corporate tax - Albayrak

ISTANBUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday the government’s new tax structure will decrease exemptions and gradually lower corporate tax, while combating the unrecorded economy and taxing high income more fairly.

In a presentation on a reform package in Istanbul, Albayrak said budget measures taken by the government had so far resulted in savings of 44 billion lira ($7.73 billion) and would reach a total of 76 billion lira under measures this year.