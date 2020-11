FILE PHOTO: Trucks and shipping containers are pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey, April 18, 2018. Picture taken April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign trade deficit climbed 35.67% year-on-year to $2.40 billion in October, according to the general trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Monday.

Imports rose 8.54% to $19.73 billion, while exports rose 5.62% to $17.33 billion, the data showed.