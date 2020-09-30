Turkish trade deficit surges 168% in August as imports jump

FILE PHOTO: Trucks and shipping containers are pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey, April 18, 2018. Picture taken April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign trade deficit leapt 168.2% year-on-year in August to $6.278 billion according to the general trade system, data from the country’s statistics institute showed on Wednesday.

Turkey’s exports fell 5.7% and imports jumped 20.4% compared with August 2019, the institute said. In the first eight months of the year, the trade deficit jumped 69.9% to 33 billion lira ($4.2 billion).