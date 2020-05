ANKARA, May 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s trade deficit widened 13.4% year-on-year to $3.4 billion in April, according to the special trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Monday.

Imports fell 32.2% to $11.84 billion, while exports fell 41.6% to $8.44 billion in April, according to the special trade system, the ministry’s data showed. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Daren Butler)