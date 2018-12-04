Turkish markets association says expects public offerings to rise in 2019

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Capital Markets Association (TSPB) expects an increase in public offerings in 2019 as inflation decreases in the second half of the year with support from base effects, association head Erhan Topac said on Tuesday.

He made the comments at a meeting in Istanbul.

Turkey’s consumer price index fell 1.44 percent month-on-month in November, official data showed on Monday, bringing the annual inflation rate down from a 15-year high as a stronger lira, tax cuts and discounted products helped to trim prices. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)