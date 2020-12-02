Turkey extends short-labour pay benefit until June 2021

FILE PHOTO: A porter wiats for customers in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has extended the short-labour pay benefit, a system that provides additional wages to employees whose hours are cut short, by until the end of June 2021 to respond to the impact of the coronavirus.

The presidential decision was announced in the country’s Official Gazette on Wednesday. The short-labour pay support was due to expire on Dec. 31.