Turkey's COVID-19 wage supports to run through March

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has extended short labour payments for registered workers whose hours are cut due to coronavirus restrictions by one month until the end of March, according to a presidential decision in the country’s Official Gazette.
President Tayyip Erdogan said this week it was the last extension to the program, which partially covers wages of workers whose companies apply, allowing many to remain on payrolls through the nearly year-long pandemic.
