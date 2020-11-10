Turkish unemployment rate falls in July-September period

FILE PHOTO: A porter wiats for customers in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s unemployment rate fell month-on-month to 13.2% in the July-September period, data showed on Tuesday, but the number of those in employment tumbled as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on workers.

The jobless rate stood at 13.4% a month earlier and was at 14.0% a year earlier.

Employment dropped significantly from a year earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed, declining by 975,000 people year-on-year to stand at 43.9%. It was 46.3% in the same period last year.

The participation rate was 50.6%, compared with 50.3% a month earlier and 53.9% a year earlier.