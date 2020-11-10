Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Turkish unemployment rate falls in July-September period

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A porter wiats for customers in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s unemployment rate fell month-on-month to 13.2% in the July-September period, data showed on Tuesday, but the number of those in employment tumbled as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on workers.

The jobless rate stood at 13.4% a month earlier and was at 14.0% a year earlier.

Employment dropped significantly from a year earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed, declining by 975,000 people year-on-year to stand at 43.9%. It was 46.3% in the same period last year.

The participation rate was 50.6%, compared with 50.3% a month earlier and 53.9% a year earlier.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up