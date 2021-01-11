Turkish unemployment steady at 12.7% in October

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s unemployment rate held at 12.7% in the October period, unchanged from a month earlier, while the participation rate dipped to 50.0%, official data showed on Monday.

The jobless rate was 13.4% a year earlier. Throughout 2020, it was held down by a ban on layoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The participation rate in latest September-November period fell from 50.5% a month earlier, while employment decreased 896,000 from a year earlier to 27.4 million.