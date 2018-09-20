FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish unemployment rate seen at 12.1 percent in 2019 - Albayrak

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s unemployment rate is expected to rise to 12.1 percent in 2019 from an expected 11.3 percent in 2018, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday as he announced the country’s medium-term economic programme.

In a presentation on the programme in Istanbul, Albayrak also said the government expects savings of 60 billion lira ($9.6 billion) in 2019 and that there would be no further restructuring in tax and other government receivables.

$1 = 6.2225 liras Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

