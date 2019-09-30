Turkish unemployment rate seen rising to 12.9% in 2019 - Albayrak

ANKARA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s unemployment rate is expected to rise to 12.9% in 2019 from 11.0% last year, before falling to 11.8% in 2020, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday, adding that two-thirds of employment losses in the last year were in the construction sector.

Presenting the government’s medium-term economic programme, Albayrak also said the government aimed to reduce dollarisation, open credit channels and deepen capital markets to ensure financial stability. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)