Bonds News
September 30, 2019 / 8:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish unemployment rate seen rising to 12.9% in 2019 - Albayrak

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s unemployment rate is expected to rise to 12.9% in 2019 from 11.0% last year, before falling to 11.8% in 2020, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday, adding that two-thirds of employment losses in the last year were in the construction sector.

Presenting the government’s medium-term economic programme, Albayrak also said the government aimed to reduce dollarisation, open credit channels and deepen capital markets to ensure financial stability. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below