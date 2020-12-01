Turkey extends wage support system as virus cases jump

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey extended a government scheme that provides wage support to employees of companies who have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Official Gazette showed on Tuesday.

The decree, signed by President Tayyip Erdogan, extends the partial wage supports by three months. The deadline for new applications is Dec. 31 and it covers the following three months.

In response to a record rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in recent weeks, Ankara on Monday expanded lockdown measures that could hit businesses recovering from fallout from the initial wave earlier this year.