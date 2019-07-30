Turkish banking sector NPLs at 4.36% as of end-June -watchdog

ISTANBUL, July 30 (Reuters) - The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) in Turkey’s banking sector stood at 4.36% at the of June, data from the BDDK banking watchdog showed on Tuesday, compared to 4.18% a month earlier.

The NPL ratio stood at 3.03% in June 2018. The BDDK estimates the ratio could surge to 6% at the end of the year, while other analysts have made higher estimations.

The total loans in the banking sector stood at 2.54 trillion lira ($455.46 billion) as of end-June, data showed. The net profit of the banking sector was at 24.8 billion lira, down 14.6% from the same period last year, data showed. ($1 = 5.5768 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)