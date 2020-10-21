Turkey's white goods sales up 14% in nine months, association says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Domestic sales in Turkey’s white goods sector rose 14% while exports were down 6% year-on-year in the first nine months of the year, sector association TURKBESD head Can Dincer said on Wednesday.
Domestic sales in the sector were up 21% in September, the association said, while exports rose by 2% in the same period reflecting the demand following the height of the coronavirus outbreak.
Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.