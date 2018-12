(Removes ‘first’ from headline, 1st para after ministry corrects statement)

ANKARA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey issued an asset-backed security, worth 3.15 billion lira ($590 million), the finance ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the security had a 5-year maturity and a fixed-coupon payment of three months. It said 118 investors had submitted bids. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)