March 28, 2018 / 10:36 AM / in 14 hours

Turkey approves 128 bln lira incentives scheme for strategic investments, PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey has approved a 128 billion lira ($32.01 billion) incentives scheme for strategic investments, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Ankara, Yildirim also said the government would announce the measures banks had taken to ease markets and facilitate access to credits in the coming days.

He also said new measures to increase investments, exports and employment and battle inflation would be announced soon.

$1 = 3.9983 liras Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu

