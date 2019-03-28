Turkey finance minister says share and bond markets expected to normalise in coming days

ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s finance minister said he expects share and bond markets to normalise in coming days, speaking on the same day the Turkish lira dropped 5 percent as liquidity returned to a key London foreign exchange market.

The Istanbul share index .XU100, which weakened more than 12 percent in the week to Wednesday’s close, rose 2 percent on Thursday.

During an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV, Berat Albayrak said Turkey will enter a reform period in the economy after elections, but did not give specific details of what Turkey plans to do. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by William Maclean)