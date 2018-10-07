Turkey finance minister says to announce strong programme against inflation

ANKARA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will announce a strong programme to combat inflation, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Earlier this week, data showed Turkey’s inflation surged to a 15-year high of nearly 25 percent in September. Albayrak had later said he would announce a programme to battle rising inflation next week.

Albayrak was also cited as saying a rebalancing period in Turkey’s economy had begun and that there would be no compromise on budget discipline. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dale Hudson)