October 7, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Turkey finance minister says to announce strong programme against inflation

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will announce a strong programme to combat inflation, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Earlier this week, data showed Turkey’s inflation surged to a 15-year high of nearly 25 percent in September. Albayrak had later said he would announce a programme to battle rising inflation next week.

Albayrak was also cited as saying a rebalancing period in Turkey’s economy had begun and that there would be no compromise on budget discipline. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dale Hudson)

